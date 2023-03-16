On March 9, Carol Goldberg, of Bethesda, died peacefully at home. Carol grew up in Hanover, Pa., and graduated from the University of Maryland in College Park. After graduation, Carol travelled to Germany to join her husband, Jerry, who had just started his career in the military. Later, Carol and Jerry founded an equipment rental company in the Washington area.

Carol is predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Gerald; her children, Eric (Becca) Goldberg and Lynn (Brian) Abrams; and her grandchildren, Lucy Goldberg, Gabriel Goldberg, Henry Goldberg, Orli Abrams, Talya Abrams and Adina Abrams. Donations may be made to Jewish Social Services Agency (jssa.org).