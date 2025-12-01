Carol Thomas

Carol Koth Thomas passed away on Nov. 22. A longtime resident of Montgomery Village, Maryland, Carol was the beloved wife of the late Jacob W. Hughes, stepmother of Christopher Hughes and Kenneth Hughes, and daughter of Earnest and Vera Koth. She was the loving sister of Dean Koth and his wife Joan, and cherished aunt to niece Darleen Koth Won and nephew Christopher Koth.

Carol graduated from BCC High School in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1955 and went on to earn her degree from The University of Pennsylvania. She worked at George Washington University, where she retired after editing a medical journal for several years.

Carol was an avid tennis player, a voracious reader, and loved good music and good food. She had a deep love for Germany, having spent time living and touring there, and a lifelong fondness for Volkswagen automobiles. Carol also had a deep passion for baking, and was an excellent baker, particularly of pies and cookies, which brought joy to family and friends.