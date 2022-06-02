Carole Barbara Henkin Weiss, of Rockville, passed away on May 17 at Suburban Hospital after succumbing to injuries sustained after being struck by an automobile on May 6.

She was the only daughter of the late Anne (Bluttal) Henkin and Leonard M. Henkin. She was born on April 2, 1934, in Mount Vernon, N.Y. She graduated from Vassar College in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics. She and her family settled in Potomac in 1969. She worked at IBM for much of her married life, retiring in 1994 to help take care of her eldest son.

She was a fierce advocate for both her eldest son, who had been sick for many years, and her husband. A major part of her life was focused on helping to ensure that her eldest son received the best care and quality of life possible. In 2001, she and her husband put together a one-of-a-kind program with state funding to provide that care and quality of life.

She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Donald H. Weiss; two children Evelyn Weiss Zawatsky (Marc) of Barrington, R.I., and Richard A. Weiss (Tara) of McKinney, Texas; four grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Peter J. Weiss.

Contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or eMerge Inc (emergeinc.org).