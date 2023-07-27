On July 10, Carole Kaplan Schulman, of Potomac, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Schulman; devoted mother of Martin (Ellen), Scott (Gayle), David (Susan) and Hillary Spivack (Zvi); loving sister of Susan Schultz (Larry) and the late Arlene Glaser (Norman); and cherished grandmother of Jake and Stephanie Schulman, Zachary and Taylor Schulman, Jasmine, Juliette and Kai Spivack; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Contributions may be made to Kline Hospice House and Children’s National Hospital.

