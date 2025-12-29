Carole Kohn

On Dec. 27, Carole Rhoda Kohn of Silver Spring, Maryland, beloved wife of Ronald Kohn, devoted mother Roy Kohn (Debbie), Marc Kohn, Ivy Reed (Rick) and Barry Kohn (Maureen); loving sister of Alice Sliss (pre-deceased), Ronnie Traina, Elliot Hershik; cherished grandmother of Ryan Kohn, Caitlyn Kohn, Brendan Kohn and step-grandsons Michael Reed and Stephen Reed; also survived by three nieces and four nephews.

Carole was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She was the oldest of four children born to Benjamin and Lillian Hershik. She met the love of her life, Ronald Kohn, and married at age 20. Carole and Ron were married just shy of 65 years, an amazing relationship! Together they had four children, Roy, Marc, Ivy and Barry. The family moved from New York to Massachusetts to Maryland for Ron’s work and Carole spent many years doing the hard work of being home with the kids. When the kids were older, Carole went to work outside of the home, enjoying the change of pace after many years at home.

In her free time, Carole enjoyed playing mah jongg, doing needlepoint and traveling with her husband. But her pride and joy was her backyard. It was a beautiful, peaceful garden that she loved to tend to, and watch the birds in the many birdhouses that Ron faithfully filled with feed. Carole was diagnosed with dementia, which she valiantly fought for eight years, and for safety reasons had to move to a memory care, assisted living facility. In memory care, Carole’s facility had a lovely garden space with birdfeeders, which Ron would fill so the birds would come and Carole could see them.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Funeral services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.