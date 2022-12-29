Carolyn Liebowitz

Carolyn (Katz Sher) Liebowitz died on Dec. 19, at her home in Rockville. She was 77. After more than two years of fighting ovarian cancer, she spent her final days surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Howard Liebowitz; devoted mother of Jared (Becky) Sher and Justin (Lindsay) Sher; loving sister of Audrey (late Eugene) Stulberger and Richard (Barbara) Katz; sister-in-law of Amy Katz; and cherished grandmother of Jake, Lucy, Penny, Ruby and Clementine Sher. She also is survived by Howard’s children, Kara (Alan) Silbert, Andrew Liebowitz (Ali Pluznik) and Howard’s eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Donations may be made to Modest Needs (modestneeds.org), an organization that provides short-term support to individuals and families.