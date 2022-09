Carolyn Sumner, of Silver Spring, died on Sept. 14. She was the wife of the late Harry Sumner; mother of Bill and Howard Sumner; sister of the late Mary Pulda and Sidney Krepshan; and grandmother of Ben, Dan and Zach Sumner. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

