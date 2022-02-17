Carrie Simon House to close its doors

Carrie Simon House, which has provided aid to women and children impacted by poverty since 1988, is shutting down.

Since its founding, the shelter, an independent agency associated with Washington Hebrew Congregation, has provided support to more than 100 mothers aged 18-30 and their children struggling with housing instability.

The move was announced via a blog post from Janet Katz, president of the board of Carrie Simon House. Katz said the facility is closing due to lack of funds and because government-run shelters and services are have increased in recent years.

“Since Carrie Simon House is a smaller private shelter that does not operate within the realm of government oversight, we are not in the financial position to offer the competitive services now being offered by the District,” wrote Katz, a former Washington Hebrew Congregation board member.

According to the blog post, the shelter was opened in response to a call to action by the District government to religious groups to address homelessness. Washington Hebrew Congregation founded and funded Carrie Simon House and the two organizations have maintained a close relationship since then.

“We are encouraged that there now are more resources and opportunities for affordable housing available to local families in need, including other organizations that are better equipped to address their needs,” according to Katz.

She added that the board will sell the four-bedroom residence in Northwest D.C. and donate the proceeds to one or more nonprofit organizations working to support women and children in need.