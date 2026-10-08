Cathi Jane Sitzman, 74, died on Sept. 19, in Washington, D.C., after being recently diagnosed with an aggressive uterine cancer. Dr. Sitzman was a distinguished and recognized therapist who provided outpatient psychotherapy with specialties including anxiety disorders, trauma, PTSD, depressive disorders and adjustment reactions, with specific expertise in women’s health and reproductive care.

Dr. Sitzman was born to Shirley and Seymour Sitzman in New York, New York, and grew up in Great Neck, Long Island. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis (1974) and earned a Ph.D. in counseling from The Catholic University of America. Dr. Sitzman began her career directing a not-for-profit clinic in D.C. for women experiencing mental health and/or physical health concerns. Beginning in 1982 she opened her own practice in D.C., where she saw patients until her passing. She was passionate about her family, her work, the intersection of women’s health and politics and the arts. Trained as a pianist, she had a lifelong love of music, and was particularly fond women singer/songwriters and musical theater.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Cathi leaves behind her beloved husband of 47 years, Michael McDermott, Ph.D., and their three children, Mara and her husband Louis Lauter and their daughters, Mollie and Rosalyn, Elana and her husband, Michael DiGiando and their daughter, Jamie, and Jake and his wife, Danielle Rowan and their two sons, DJ and Ryan. Cathi will be missed enormously by her patients and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Together for Girls in memory of Dr. Cathi Sitzman. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.