Celebrate Israel’s 78th Birthday With These DMV Events

This year, Yom Ha’atzmaut commemorates Israel’s 78th Day of Independence. The holiday is marked by ceremonies and observances in the Jewish and Israeli communities.

Here’s what’s going on for Yom Ha’atzmaut in the DMV region.

Israeli Independence Day Havdalah & Fair

April 18, 6:30-8 p.m., Temple Rodef Shalom

2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church, VA 22043

Tickets: Free

Registration: tinyurl.com/yomhaatzmaut26

Celebrate Israel’s Independence Day with joy and community. Begin with Havdalah, followed by hands-on activities for kids and adults, music, storytelling, dance, a krav maga demonstration, a passport game, Israeli wines and appetizers

and more.

Celebration for Young Families

April 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Agudas Achim Congregation

2908 Valley Dr., Alexandria, VA 22302

Tickets: Free

Registration: tinyurl.com/yomhaatzmautAAC

Bring your kids or grandkids to make an Israel cookie, make jewelry, contribute to making a huge Israeli flag and play on an Israel-inspired playground.

Taste of Israel 2026

April 19, noon to 4 p.m., Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia

8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031

Tickets: Free; suggested $36 donation per family

Registration: thej.org/event/taste-of-israel-2026

Step into the rich diversity of Israel with a festival celebrating its many communities through food, music, hands-on activities, live performances and workshops for all ages. Learn krav maga and Israeli folk dance, create Indian mandala art, explore the Israeli shuk and more.

Yom Ha’atzmaut Language Exchange

April 22, 6-8 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Registration: partiful.com/e/AX5juY0Xe9XruQnagJUi

Commemorate Yom Ha’atzmaut with Moishe House Columbia Heights by learning about all the languages spoken in Israel: Hebrew, Russian, Arabic, French, Yiddish, Spanish and more. Speak one of these languages? Come join and practice with others.

Israeli Community Market

April 22, 6-8:30 p.m., Shaare Torah

1409 Main St., Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Registration: shalomdc.org/event/yom-haatzmaut-shaare-torah-congregation

Visit an “Israeli market” consisting of stations to paint hamsas, make Hebrew bracelets, do trivia, eat falafel and Israeli snacks and dance the Hora. Plus, experience Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda Market through virtual reality.

Yom Ha’atzmaut Celebration

April 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Edlavitch DCJCC

1529 16th St., NW, Washington, DC 20036

Tickets: Free

Registration: edcjcc.org/calendar/yom-haatzmaut-celebration

Join Bayit, the EDCJCC’s young adult Israeli/Israeli American cluster, to observe Yom Hazikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut. Honor fallen soldiers, then celebrate Israeli Independence Day with a performance by HaKol community choir, activities, live music, Israeli food and more.

Wake Up for Israel

April 23, 8-9:45 a.m., Maryland, Tickets: Free

Registration: shalomdc.org/event wake-up-for-israel

Join Jewish National Fund-USA for a morning in celebration of Israel’s 78th Independence Day. Celebrate JNF’s work rebuilding and reimagining a strong Israel.

Israel Independence Day Celebration & Dinner

April 24, 6:30-9 p.m., Temple Rodef Shalom

2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church, VA 22043

Tickets: $20-$30

Registration: tinyurl.com/mw6f97kx

Join Temple Rodef Shalom for a special Shabbat, followed by dinner. Hear from guest speaker Michael Brenner, a professor of history and director of American University’s Center for Israel Studies, who will discuss Israel’s Declaration of Independence then and now.

Israel @ 78: A Taste of Israeli Culture

April 26, 1-4 p.m., Bender JCC of Greater Washington

6125 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852

Tickets: $5

Registration: benderjccgw.org/calendar/israel-78-a-taste-of-israeli-culture

This year, the Bender JCC’s Israel Day is taking on a fresh, curated format — smaller, more intimate and packed with hands-on experiences. Experience workshops such as a falafel cooking demonstration, drum circle and flower crown making. Israeli dance, kids’ activities and pizza and falafel will be available all day.