On Dec. 28, 2022, Cevia Highstein (Snyder) Rosol, of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully at age 86. Born on April 18, 1936, Cevia grew up in Baltimore with two siblings, Norman Highstein and Harriet Brown. A lover of music, Cevia and her cousin Philip Glass frequently accompanied one another growing up. Cevia married Sidney Snyder in 1954 and together they raised four children before separating in 1976. Cevia married George Rosol in 1979 and eventually settled in Maine.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, George Rosol. Survived by eight children and their partners, I. Michael Snyder (Phyllis), Carol Rubin, Sheppard Snyder (Dorene), Jonathan Snyder (Rachel), Joseph Rosol (Lynn), Martin Rosol (Paul), Richard Rosol (Enrico) and Susan Tuveson (Dennis); 12 grandchildren, Aaron, August, Benjamin, Colleen, Danielle, Genevieve, Kevin, Lauren, Lea, Akira, Meredith and Rebecca; and three great-grandchildren, Griffin, Hannah and Riley.

Contributions may be directed to Renaissance Voices of Portland, Maine (https://renaissancevoices.net) or Freedom House/Ukraine Fund (https://freedomhouse.org).