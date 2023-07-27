On July 8, Chana Mason, of Arlington and Upper Marlboro, died at age 70. Daughter of the late Morris and Chelsea Sackel, of Baltimore, and wife of the late Rusty Mason, she received a bachelor’s degree in art education from University of Maryland, College Park, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from George Mason University.

She was a crafts teacher at Bowie High School, a self-employed potter at Pottery and Clay Things, an OB nurse at Alexandria Hospital, a psychiatric nurse at Edgemeade and Providence Hospital and a nurse at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

She was a member of Mishkan Torah Synagogue, in Greenbelt, where she was a member of the choir. She is survived by a daughter, Marni Corsaro (Levy); a son, Yonah Levy; and grandchildren, Diva Laguna and Kenzi Baker.