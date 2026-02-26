Charles Becker

Charles Joseph “Chick” Becker of Rockville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, surrounded by his loving family.

A proud Baltimore native and devoted Washington sports fan, Chick was the only son of the late Herbert and Rena Becker. He shared 64 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife and childhood sweetheart, Phyllis — a partnership built on love, laughter and unwavering devotion.

He was a devoted father to Mark (Tiffany), Ilene (Mike) and Julie (Byron), and a proud and loving grandfather to Alex, Andrew, Shannon, Alyssa, Kristine, Matt, Braydon and Colby. His family was his greatest joy, and he cherished every gathering, celebration and quiet moment together.

Chick graduated from American University, where he played baseball. He went on to build a successful CPA practice in Bethesda, Maryland, earning the respect of his clients and colleagues through his integrity, wisdom and genuine care for others.

An avid tennis player and lifelong Washington football fan, Chick rarely missed a match or a game. Whether on the court or cheering from the sidelines, his enthusiasm was contagious. He had a remarkable gift for making everyone he met feel welcomed and valued — as if they were already part of the family. His warmth, humor and generous spirit will be remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad or Suburban Hospital’s Critical Care Unit.