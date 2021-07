Charles “Chuck” Henry Meiselman passed away on July 17. He is survived by his loving wife, Merrie; his children, Cara, Shannon, Timothy and Tyler. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and his sister, Judy Goldfield, and nieces and nephew. Donations may be made to the Murray Weiss Memorial Fund in care of Temple Bat Yam in St. Augustine, Fla., or to the Germantown Volunteer Fire Department.