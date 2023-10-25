On Oct. 9, 94-year-old Charles Fink of Silver Spring, Md., passed away. Devoted and loving husband of 68 years to Rhona Fink; devoted and loving father to David (Susan) Fink, Michael (Juliet) Fink, Mitchell (Andrea) Fink (both deceased); loving brother of Wilbur (Phyliss) Fink; Harold (Paula) Fink (both deceased) and loving son to Max and Clara Fink (both deceased). His most cherished role was a devoted and loving grandfather to Eric (Shannen) Fink, Kelsey (Alexis Jones) Fink, Gregory (Sarah) Fink, Zachary Fink, Brandon Fink, Rachel Fink, Alec Fink and Mira Fink, and great-grandfather to Nathan Fink. He is survived by numerous other family members, close friends and longtime business colleagues.

Charles was born in Baltimore, Md., in 1928. He attended Baltimore Polytechnic High School, where he excelled in the classroom and on the soccer field. He attended the University of Maryland, was a 3-year starter on the soccer team and earned a degree in electrical engineering in 1954. He served his country as an officer in the Naval Reserves before starting an illustrious career as an engineer at MEMCO.

During his 33 years with the company, which later became Litton Systems AMECOM, he advanced to the level of Group Senior Vice President overseeing the operation of eight Litton Divisions across the United States.

He holds six patents relating to electronic warfare antennas, directional finding systems and receiving systems.

Charles served on the Advisory Council to the University of Maryland College of Engineering, was a former Board Member of the Washington, D.C. Armed Forces Services Communications and Electronics Association and served on the Advisory Board for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

In 1994, during the 100-year anniversary of the University of Maryland Engineering College, Charles was honored as one the top 100 graduates in its first 100 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org).