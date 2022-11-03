Charles Krifcher passed away on Oct. 25 from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He completed medical school at the University of Tulane, and his internship and residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). During this time, he met and proposed to the love of his life, Sara. Charles’ career included practicing at Homestead Hospital, West Jefferson Hills Hospital, and Braddock Hospital. Charles’ last position in pathology was at the McKeesport Hospital of UPMC, after which he retired from active practice.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Moises and Dora Krifcher, and his brother, Manolo. He is survived by his wife, Sara Rubinstein Krifcher; his daughter, Helene (Andrew) Felber; son, Ron Krifcher (Amy Barron); granddaughter, Dani Felber; grandson, Michael Felber; sister-in-law, Dorita Krifcher; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).