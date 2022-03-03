Charlotte Footer Passo, of Silver Spring, passed away on Feb. 19. She was 90. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hyman; and survived by her three daughters, Janice (Raymond), Susan (Kevin) and Arlene Draiman (David). She is also survived by cherished grandchildren Jennifer Sax (Matthew), Erin Waldman (Corey) and Adam Draiman (Alexandra); and two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Mason. Donations may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (shalomdc.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.

