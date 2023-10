On Sept. 23, Charlotte Mirman of Rockville, Md., passed away. Devoted mother of Naomi Mirman, Steven (Marlene) Mirman, and Debbie (Dan) Stillman; loving sister of Norman Hollander; cherished grandmother of Joey and Ryan Sandberg, Matty and Adam Stillman, and Shana Mirman; aunt of Shari Hollander; also survived by many beloved cousins in Canada and the US. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, B’nai Israel Congregation, and Bikur Cholim GW.

