Charlotte Norma Henschel, of Maryland, passed away on June 18. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Leonard George Henschel, in 2015. Charlotte was a sixth-grade teacher at Rollingwood Elementary School in Montgomery County from 1961-1963. In 1982, Charlotte earned a master’s degree in social work at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. She had a 37-year career as a psychotherapist, working from 1982-1988 at the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home in Washington, and from 1988-1994 with Human Affairs International as an employee assistance therapist. She then went into private practice for 24 years. Charlotte was a member of the choir at Washington Hebrew Congregation from 1977 to 1978.

Charlotte is loved and survived by her three sons, David of Winnetka, Calif., Ken, a neurologist in South Miami, Fla., and Evan, an attorney in Chicago; as well as her 15-year-old granddaughter.