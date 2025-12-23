Cheryl Kravitz

On Dec. 20, Cheryl Rose Kravitz of Silver Spring, Maryland, died peacefully at home. Daughter of the late Theodore and Dorothy Schultz and niece of the late Julian Kranz. Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Lynn Presley (Tony Roush) and Rachel Resta (Tony); devoted sister of Bonnie Golden (Norman); adoring G-ma of Blake and Paige Presley and cherished aunt of Sam (Ellie) and Jesse Golden.

Born in Chicago, Cheryl had an amazing ability to connect with people. Professionally, she was editor of the Hyde Park Herald in Chicago. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, she was the public support director of the American Red Cross. In Washington, D.C., and suburbs, she was the radio/television manager, manager of campaign development and public support officer at the American Red Cross, executive director of the National Conference for Community and Justice, and the executive director of the Washington Region for Justice and Inclusion. As a certified yoga teacher, she was passionate about her mission. As a volunteer, she was equally passionate as she worked tirelessly to help victims of domestic violence. In all her endeavors, she inspired people to step up to assist in every way. Many of the colleagues she met along her professional and volunteer paths stayed friends for life.

During her treatment for breast cancer years ago, Cheryl started the practice of giving wands to the professionals involved in her treatment. She expanded the wand gifting to other people she knew. Her message was “you have the ability to do magic,” and the wand was a precious gift to every recipient.

Cheryl and Michael met in 1987 and were married on Dec. 18, 1988. They celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary this month. Thirty-seven wonderful years together!

Funeral services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.