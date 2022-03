Claire Marwick, of Chevy Chase, died on March 10. She was 100. Mother of Dr. David (Judy) Marwick and Ellen (Dr. Mark) Zimmerman. Grandmother of five; great-grandmother of 18. Contributions may be made to Hadassah (hadassah.org) or Ben Gurion University of the Negev (in,bgu.ac.il/en). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

