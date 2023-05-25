On May 4, Claire Pearl (nee Wurmbrand) Blagman passed away peacefully at her home in Gainesville, Va., with her family at her side. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 17, 1927, to George and Rose (nee Isaacs) Wurmbrand. Claire was predeceased by her husband, Jack Blagman, to whom was married for 62 years; brother Irwin; sister Janet (nee Tankleff); as well as her sisters-in-law Jeanette (nee Blagman) Swetlow and Sally (nee Blagman) Sutter.

She is survived by her children, Diane Blagman (Michael Botelho) and Robert Blagman (and his life partner, Lauren Hirsch Williams); and her grandchildren, Hannah Botelho and Jason Blagman (Mari Provencher) and Erin Blagman. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends and caregivers and her beloved “granddog,” Ziggy.

Contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (give.michaeljfox.org) or Vitas Healthcare Northern Virginia (vitascommunityconnection.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.