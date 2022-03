Claire Trauth, of Poolesville, died on March 7. Beloved wife of John Trauth; mother of the late Michael Brian Hayes; sister of Arlene (Dennis) Hart and the late Robert Bogeanoff; loving grandmother of Austin and Addison; great- grandmother of Carson; sister-in-law of Barbara Spiegel and Gary Hayes; and former wife of David Hayes. Contributions may be made to The Family Foundation, 1700 Briggs Chaney Road., Silver Spring, MD 20905. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

