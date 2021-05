Claire W. Grossmann, of Silver Spring, passed away on April 28. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Grossmann; devoted mother of Rachel L. Grossmann; and dear sister-in-law of Joelle Black. She was a loving aunt and great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org) or to the Montgomery County Humane Society (mchumane.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.