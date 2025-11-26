On Nov 19, Claire West of Washington D.C., and Delray Beach passed away. Her life was defined by her unwavering determination and resilience. Born in Tauberbischofsheim, Germany, she fled Nazi Germany at age 6 with her parents, Reta and Max. Fluent in English at an early age, Claire helped her family navigate the challenges of building a new life. Claire and Sidney West enjoyed 51 years of marriage, raising two sons, Skip and Bobby. Claire was a dedicated mother, and her love for her family was evident in the care and support for Reta, Max, Sidney and Bobby until their passing.

Claire found joy in simple pleasures: walks through Hillwood Gardens, the Zoo, along the streets of D.C. and later Bethesda, as well as the beaches of Delray, Florida. She loved tennis, golf, bridge and the thrill of watching Nationals baseball. She was an active member of Washington Hebrew Congregation and Woodmont. Claire never dwelt on the past; she always focused on the present. She lived her life with a fierce independence and self-sufficiency until the very end.

Claire lives on through her son Skip, daughter-in-law Beth, and her beloved grandchildren, Robert, Sara and Ross, whom she adored. She also leaves behind a wide circle of friends and others whose lives she influenced through her strength, resilience, and unique perspective on life.

May her memory be a blessing. Z”L