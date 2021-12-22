Clarice R. Smith, of Arlington, died on Dec. 9. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Smith; devoted mother of David Bruce Smith, the late Michelle Smith and the late Steven Craig Smith; loving sister of Dr. Gerald (JoAnn) Chasen; sister-in-law of Arlene (Robert) Kogod; cherished grandmother of Stacy Smith Liss, Michael (Lauren) Smith Liss, Alexandra (Jordan) Smith Lipp, Max (Rachael) Smith; great-grandmother of Leon, Maddox, Axel, Beckham and Quinn. Contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins University — Wilmer Eye Institute (hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer/charitable-giving) or to the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (cesjds.org/support-jds) Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.