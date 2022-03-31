Clifford Brownstein, of North Potomac, peacefully passed away on March 19 with his wife at his bedside. Beloved husband of Torri Schaffer Brownstein; devoted father of Evan (Laura), Kate (Grant), Alex and stepfather to Arielle (DJ) and Eric (Lisa); cherished grandfather of Audrey, Finley, Adelaide and Oliver; loving brother of Bonnie (Earl) and the late David (Fern); cherished uncle to a host of nephews and nieces. Contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

