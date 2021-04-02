College artists invited to compete

The Maryland Student Jewish Art Competition is open to Jewish college students to submit their works of fine art relating to Jewish life and learning and/or Israel. Deadline is April 15.

“We were trying to think of programs during the pandemic that could get students in touch with their commitment and connection to Jewish life, learning and Israel,” said Jake Campbell, Towson Hillel assistant director, who organized the competition with Program Director Leora Match. “It really was a case of us brainstorming, what are ideas in this current situation that can hit that target.”

Artists can submit up to two pieces of fine art, which includes drawing, painting, sketching, sculpture, printmaking and photography. Along with their submissions, students must write a reflection of up to 500 words describing how their artwork relates to Judaism.

“The piece is going to be judged both based on the stylistic aspects but also based on how well the piece connects to Jewish life and learning or Israel,” Campbell said.

A panel of five will judge the winners: Israeli photojournalist Amnon Gutman; Gage Branda and Diana Van Wagner, both coordinators at the American Visionary Art Museum; and Towson professors J. Susan Isaacs and Barry M. Gittlen.

It’s not just pride and bragging rights up for grabs but also cash prizes for the top five works of art, from $25 to $400. A $100 prize will go to a piece voted on by students.

The competition is run in partnership with the Hillels at Towson University and Goucher College, The American Visionary Art Museum, Hillel International’s Israel Action Program, Baltimore Hebrew Institute and the Towson University College of Fine Arts & Communication.

Winners will be announced the week of April 26.

To learn more about the competition and to submit artwork go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRelJppqHNCe1tgyh8cKKxegbOKPeRwyJ0R_PkPF42w0yrtQ/viewform