Congregation B’nai Tzedek commissions Torah scroll

Having a Torah scroll written for his congregation has been a dream of Stuart Weinblatt, the rabbi of Congregation B’nai Tzedek in Potomac. With Weinblatt moving to emeritus status in June 2024, the congregation began planning early this year to have a Torah scroll written by a sofer, or scribe, and members of the synagogue.

While large chunks of the text are being written in Israel, congregants from the synagogue are gathering in several sessions to ink in letters. The first session was June 4. Additional sessions are scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.

The June session began with a walk through the process, including a video on the history of the Torah and a chance to talk to clergy. After washing hands, participants met with a sofer who provided hand-in-hand guidance for writing and explained the significance of the letter each person was to ink in.

“People thought, ‘OK, I’ll come in, write a letter.’ When they actually experienced it, it was much more explosive in terms of emotion,” said B’nai Tzedek President Barbara Guterman.According to Sefer HaChinuch, a rabbinic text from 13th century Spain that outlines the 613 mitzvot, or holy acts, the final mitzvah is to contribute to a Torah scroll. “If a Jew writes even one letter in the Torah, they’re fulfilling that mitzvah,” Guterman said, “Unless you’re involved in a community or synagogue who’s doing it, you might never have this opportunity. For most people, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Guterman said the opportunity to help write a Torah draw in a wide age range of participants. The youngest contributor was 4 years old while the oldest was 93.

“We saw multi-generational families coming in, families with young children, grandparents, bringing their kids,” Guterman said.

Longtime B’nai Tzedek member Vivi Rosen said she learned the letter she wrote, a reish, is associated with both poverty and rabbi, as well as rosh, the Hebrew word for head. Seven-year-old Max Genderson was excited to learn the letter he inscribed.

“So lucky that I got to do a shin,” he said, “That’s the symbol of peace, and peace is the best!”

The event also acted as a fundraiser. The cost to write a letter helps to offset the price of the Torah. Between parchment, ink, shipping and training for a sofer, the scripture can often cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Guterman said the Torah will likely be completed around spring 2024. The synagogue will hold a ceremony and present the scroll to Weinblatt.

“It touches all the necessary elements of the synagogue: bringing the community together, education, fundraising, creating history,” Guterman said. ■

Molly Zatman is a freelance writer.