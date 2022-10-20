Corinne Bronfman, of Washington, D.C., passed away on Oct. 7. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Corinne was the second daughter of the late Marjorie and the late Gerald Bronfman. She originally pursued a career as an artist, but made a midlife career change in 1988, receiving a Ph.D. in economics from New York University. She worked as a professor in Tucson, Ariz., and then as an economist for the Treasury Department. When she retired, she devoted herself to microfinance, the FSH Society and the Georgetown Waterfront Park. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Joanie Bronfman and Neal McMilllan, Judy Bronfman-Thau and Isaac Thau, and Jeffrey and Stace Bronfman. Beloved aunt of Elana Barak (Dan), Jonathan Thau and David Bronfman (Amanda). Donations may be made to The FSH Society.

