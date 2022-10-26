Cynthia Reznick, of Bethesda, died on Oct. 19. She was 92. Beloved wife of Harold “Rez” Reznick; loving mother of Wendee Reznick, Robin Goldstein and Darlene (Mark) Dubin; dear grandma of Todd (Sharon) Orgel, Keri (Gary) Haas, Jason (Ana) Dubin, Brian (Beth) Dubin, Toby (Dave) DiCocco, Ari (Jeni) Goldstein and Anna (Jeff) Goldstein; great-grandma of Drew, Ethan, Brett, Gage, Presley, Gabriel, Evan, Jax, Ela, Logan, Asher, Andi, Chase, Caitlin and Kendall. Contributions may be made to The Lab School, Washington, D.C. (labschool.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

