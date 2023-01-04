D.C. Jewish community leader Paul S. Berger dies at 90

Paul S. Berger, an attorney and Jewish community leader, died Wednesday in North Bethesda at age 90.

In a statement to Jewish Federation of Greater Washington board members and Jewish Community Foundation trustees, Federation CEO Gil Preuss said Mr. Berger leaves an “indelible legacy” in the Jewish world and had an “enduring impact” on the legal profession.

“He served as confidante, colleague, teacher, friend, and advisor to so many of us,” Preuss said.

Mr. Berger served in several roles at The Federation, including president. He was a founder of the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, among his other leadership roles.

In September, WJW published an interview with Mr. Berger. In it, he said he gets involved in “those things that I think are important.” Of his decades-long support of the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, he said, “I believed so much and I still believe in the importance of day school education.

WJW is preparing a complete obituary of Mr. Berger. Community members are invited to leave their thoughts and memories of him in the comments section. (Please include an email address that we can use to reach you, and your town of residence)