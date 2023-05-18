On May 2, Dan Gerecht, of Ashton, Md., passed away after a short battle with non-small cell lung cancer that was diagnosed just weeks earlier. He was 64. He leaves behind his wife, Cindy; daughters, Carolyn (Mike Starke) and Yvonne (Drew Hale); and grandchildren, Anna, Emily, Nate and Ryan. Dan was the son of the late Ash and Gloria Gerecht, of Silver Spring, and brother of Ellen Gerecht and Mike Gerecht, both of Kensington.

Dan graduated from Springbrook High School and the University of Delaware. He worked 38 years for the federal government, first at NOAA and then 22 years at FAA, where he was a manager in the Aeronautical Information Services division, until retiring in March 2019.He was a member of Temple Emanuel in Kensington; serving on the board and as president of the Brotherhood; member of the Technology, Security, and Buildings and Grounds Committees; and leading the temple grounds clean up every year. He and Cindy were active in both their Temple Emanuel chavurah and their chavurah at Temple Rodef Shalom in Virginia, even after moving to Ashton 32 years ago.

Donations may be made to the American Lung Association or to the Temple Emanuel Brotherhood.