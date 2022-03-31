Daniel Bass, of Silver Spring, died on March. 21. Beloved husband of Helene J. Bass. Devoted father of Kevin (Doreen) and Terry (Sharon) Bass and Lynda (Richard) Rothschild. Loving grandfather of Amy (Aaron) Shapiro, Ryan, Jordan, Samantha and Jason Bass, Lindsay (fiance, Paul Campanella) and Max Rothschild. Dear great-grandfather of Jackson, Ryder and Spencer Shapiro and Adeline and August Campanella. Contributions may be made to the Charles Krieger Jewish War Veterans Post 567 in Leisure World, Silver Spring (jwv.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

