Daniel Etkind Luxemburg died unexpectedly at his Brooklyn home on Aug 19. He was 37. Daniel was born on Aug. 28, 1984, in Rockville to Barbara Etkind, an attorney, and Jack Luxemburg, a congregational rabbi. Daniel graduated from Green Acres School, Rockville, from Georgetown Day School in Washington and from Harvard University. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, he settled in New York City, where he became a software engineer. His last position was as a senior software engineer at Fastly, a cloud computing services provider.

Cherished son of Rabbi Emeritus Jack Luxemburg and Barbara Etkind; and loving brother of Michael Luxemburg, of Austin, Texas. Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Ami (bethami.org) or a social justice project. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg

