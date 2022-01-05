Daniel Parker, of Germantown, passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62. A talented golfer in his youth, Danny was MVP of his Walter Johnson High School team and earned a golf scholarship to The College of Wooster. He ultimately became a television meteorologist and eventually landed back home for a stint on WRC-TV.

Danny is survived by his loving mother, Joan Goldberg Van der Slice, and his caring brothers, Dean Parker (Heidi) and David Parker (Holly). Additionally, he was the proud uncle of Elizabeth Parker Martin (Edward), Joshua Parker, Alex Parker and Jesse Parker. Contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.