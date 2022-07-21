Daniel W. Gottlieb, of Silver Spring, died on July 2. He was born in 1929 in Erie, Pa., to Bernard and Lenore Gottlieb. An Army veteran and graduate of Antioch College and Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, he worked as a reporter for the Hartford Courant, Hartford Times, Washington Star and Reuters News Service. He won awards for a series of articles about the Puerto Rican community in Hartford and an expose on the D.C. Transit company for the Star. At Reuters, he covered the Pan-American Union, Latin America, the State Department and Presidents Johnson and Nixon.

In 1973, he started his own media consulting business. He was a contributing editor for the National Science Foundation’s Mosaic magazine and Washington columnist for Purchasing magazine. In 2003, he authored the Environmental Technology Resources Handbook. In his later years, he wrote a memoir of his career in the news business and ran a storytelling group in his senior living community.

He is survived by his wife, Diane F. Gottlieb; his son, Walter Gottlieb (Becky Granatstein); his daughter, Elaine Elrod (Terry Elrod); and his granddaughters, Leora, Arielle and Aliza Granatstein Gottlieb. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.