Daniela Corona Shturman at the JCC Maccabi Games

At the JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego, Daniela Corona Shturman played competitive tennis in the 16 or under category.

“I did well, I got bronze,” the 15-year-old student at Winston Churchill High School said.

“My favorite part of the experience was the satisfaction after playing a game that you know you put your heart and soul into. The best story I brought back was of my experience seeing everyone competing but also enjoying it. I learned more about tennis strategies in matches and being more independent.”