Daphne Feigin named Bronfman Fellow

Daphne Feigin of Vienna is one of 26 high school juniors from across North America chosen as a Bronfman Fellow. The group will participate in a free Fellowship-year experience beginning with a summer in Israel, where they will explore Jewish texts and ideas with rabbis, educators and artists. They will also interact with a group of Israeli peers.

Daphne attends Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, where she is the president-elect of the school’s Honor Council and the secretary of the school’s Latin club. Daphne’s family covers the entire Jewish spectrum from secular to Orthodox. She will be visiting Israel for the first time.