On June 22, Daphne Iris Bloomberg, of Potomac, passed away surrounded by her family including her beloved spouse of 58 years, James Ralph Bloomberg. She was 80. Daphne was born in 1942, in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of Daphne Iris Bartlett and Joseph Dzwonkowski. She attended Boston University and graduated in 1964 from Niagara University with a bachelor of science degree in business economics and minors in English, philosophy and accounting.

Daphne and Ralph lived for 53 years in Potomac. She managed her own interior design firm, Iris Design Associates. She was active in the Washington Chapter of International Furnishings and Design Association, serving as president multiple times among other leadership roles. Daphne’s true passion was serving as a community volunteer in local Democratic party grassroots politics. Among her leadership positions were:

Maryland elector to the United States Electoral College for Kerry/Edwards, chair of District 15 Democratic Caucuses, Montgomery County Democrat Volunteer of the Year, Executive Board of Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

Daphne is survived by her husband, James Ralph Bloomberg; children, Valmore Bloomberg (Roberta) and Lauren Layman (Scott); and her five grandsons, Garrett Bloomberg, Joshua Bloomberg, Justin Bloomberg, Kyle Layman and Blake Layman. Donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society.