n Feb. 11, Darryl Harvey Runett, of Potomac, passed away. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Edythe Goodman Runett; children, Robert (Jen Chaney) and Karin; grandchild, Luke Chaney-Runett; sisters, Marsha Laird (Tom) and Allene Davis; and many relatives.

Born to Harry and Lena Runett on Sept. 26, 1938, in St. Louis, Mo., he served in the Army and attended Washington University in St. Louis.

He moved to Washington, D.C., in 1966 to begin a lifelong career with the federal government (FAA and DOT). He married Edythe on Aug. 21, 1971. He retired in 1995. Donations can be made to the National Center for Children and Families in Bethesda, or Fisher House Foundation in Rockville.