David Alan Siegel, age 72, of Potomac, Maryland, passed away on June 28 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan Siegel, daughter Jennifer Siegel, and a host of relatives and friends. After graduating from Stony Brook University and New York Medical College, Siegel embarked on a career as a pediatrician and pediatric emergency physician. He spent decades providing compassionate care for children, whether through his private practice, developing a new pediatric residency program at INOVA Fairfax Hospital for Children or serving as the inpatient director of medical services at Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

Following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, he dedicated the remainder of his career to ensuring that proper care would be provided to children and pregnant women in response to potential terrorist events. He served as the obstetric-pediatric representative from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, developing medical countermeasures for chemical agents, as well as the NIH representative to a federal task force overseeing the development of a national disaster preparedness education and training program. He was the primary editor and author of the acute patient care section of the Chemical Hazards Emergency Medical Management website, a database designed to enable health care providers to plan for, respond to and mitigate the effects of mass-casualty incidents.

Throughout his life, he selflessly gave his time, expertise, and heart to those in need — whether family, friend, or stranger. His happiest moments were those spent with his family, as he was a deeply devoted husband, father and uncle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or Magen David Adom.