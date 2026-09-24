David Avrutick

On Sept. 23, David Aaron Avrutick passed away at the age of 76. Born in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4, 1949, he was the eldest of four children of the late Louis and the late Lillian Cohen Avrutick. Throughout his life, David was supported and loved deeply by his devoted family, who remained steadfastly dedicated to his well-being.

David was a natural people person with a remarkable gift for remembering even the smallest details about the people around him. Family was always at the heart of his life, and he cherished every opportunity to gather together, especially during the Jewish holidays. Music was a true passion of his. David was a skilled clarinetist and an avid classical music connoisseur who loved attending live concerts. He was content with life’s simple pleasures, finding fulfillment in a friendly game of cards, classic movies and the company of good friends.

He is survived by his siblings, Daniel and Joni Avrutick and Penny (Terry) Duffy. He was the dear uncle of one niece, several nephews, grandnieces and one grandnephew.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chabad of Silver Spring or to Woodley House. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.