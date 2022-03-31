David Gotkin, of Fairfax, passed away peacefully on March 15. He was 77. David was born in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 1944, to Eleanor and Raymond Gotkin. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Sean; his ex-wife, Christine; and his grandchildren, Ryan, Adam, Fionn and Cassidy. David served in the Army stateside during the Vietnam War. In 1975, he decided to start his own business in the field of numismatics. David also served as an usher for more than 30 years for the Washington football and baseball teams, and at many concerts at RFK Stadium.

