It is with deep sorrow and profound grief that we share the sudden passing of David Hendel, a cherished son, caring brother, devoted husband, loving father, and adoring Pop Pop to his three granddaughters. David left behind an irreplaceable absence in the hearts of his family and friends. He was 67.

David was born in New York City on June 8, 1957, and was raised in Rye Brook, New York, attending Ridge Street School and Mamaroneck High School. His promise as an attorney was shown early with his win in a National Junior Debate Competition at the University of Massachusetts, in which he was named first speaker. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Brandeis College and a juris doctorate at the New York University School of Law.

David was admitted to the New York Bar, the D.C. Bar and the Virginia Bar. David’s legal career began as an honors attorney with the U.S. Postal Service General Counsel’s office. He later entered private practice, joining Wickwire Gavin as a partner, and became widely known in his industry as an expert in postal contracting. He brought his expertise to various law firms including Akerman Senterfitt, Husch Blackwell, and Culhane.

Along with his legal work, he wrote regular column in the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association’s monthly newsletter, the Star Carrier, and frequently appeared on Federal News Radio to provide expert perspective on the Postal Service. His work was not only a testament to his sharp mind but also to his unwavering commitment to justice and integrity, for not only his largest clients, but equally with his smallest.

David was the person everyone could count on. Family and friends always reached out to him for his opinions and assistance, valuing his input and advice. He was the backbone of his family, always available, never angry, and consistently rising to every occasion with grace and enthusiasm. His reliable and steady support made him the go-to person in times of need, and his presence brought a sense of security and trust to everyone around him.

David was a source of unwavering loyalty to his family, finding immense joy in every moment spent with them and his friends. He had a rare gift for making an immediate connection with anyone, always infusing humor into every conversation. Every room he entered was brighter with his wit, laughter and intelligence, and he could speak knowledgeably on any topic. His continual curiosity and desire to be part of the action were infectious, and he was always game for an adventure.

David had many interests, including running, cycling, photography, history, and he was an avid reader. He loved swimming lengths at the pool and watching all sports, especially the Washington Capitals, where he held season tickets for the past 20 years. Tennis, pickleball, and Ping-Pong were also among his favorite activities, especially showing off his skills in his many Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp championships.

Traveling was a particular passion of his, especially when it involved visiting his children. No matter where they were, he would find an excuse to be there, always eager to spend time with them and explore new places together. He also cherished European adventures with Suzanne, creating lasting memories through their shared love of exploration and discovery.

David’s incredible gift for bringing joy and fun wherever he went, combined with his fierce love for his granddaughters, made him a wonderfully playful and devoted Pop Pop. His unique blend of humor and affection created countless cherished memories, filling our hearts and lives with laughter and warmth.

He was always so easygoing and easy to be around, showing his love for his family and friends in countless ways. Whether he was grilling in any type of weather and making enough food for a 20-person feast when it was just the immediate family, ensuring everyone stayed hydrated, or popping out for takeout at a moment’s notice to make sure everyone was fed, David’s generosity and care knew no bounds.

His passing is an unimaginable grief for all who knew him. The sorrow we feel is deep and profound, reflecting the significant impact David had on our lives. He was a man who adored his family and friends, and his absence will be felt deeply.

David is survived by his mother, Arline Hendel, and predeceased by his father, Edward Hendel. He is survived by his brother, Steven (Donna) Hendel; his wife, Suzanne, with whom he shared a beautiful life filled with love and mutual respect; his son Michael and wife Andrea Nejman; his daughter Elizabeth and husband Kenneth Shubow; his son Samuel; and his three granddaughters, Blake Shubow, Taylor Shubow, and Peyton Hendel.

David’s legacy will live on through the memories we hold dear, the values he imparted, and the love he shared so generously. We are forever grateful for the time we had with him and will honor his memory by striving to embody the best qualities he exemplified. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp – Deer Valley Conservancy.