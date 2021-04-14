David J. Kera, of Alexandria, died on April 9. He was 91. David was a trademark attorney and judge on the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board who spent decades mentoring and teaching aspiring young lawyers, litigating cases for globally recognized brands and publishing several industry-standardizing works. Father of Marian Smith and Caroline Kera. Loving grandfather of Lindsay (Jason) Davidman, Jason Smith and the late Rachel Smith. Great-grandfather of Shane and Reece Davidman. Brother of Ada (Herbert) Friedman and the late Ruth (John) Raible. Partner of Ursula Rein.