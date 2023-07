On June 27, David Joel Cantor, of Rockville, passed away peacefully at home. Devoted husband of Karen Cantor; loving father of Brian (Kristen) and Neil; cherished grandfather of Nathan, Cody and Zachary; beloved brother of Jay. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

