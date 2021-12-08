David Lowell Kenton, of Rockville, passed away on Nov. 26. He was 81. David taught more than 1,000 adults and children how to chant Torah, sharing his love of learning for generations to come. He was employed by the National Library of Medicine for more than 30 years. Beloved husband of Hedda Kenton for almost 60 years; loving father of Lisa (Hascall) Sharp, Julie (Douglass) Lockwood and Jocelyn (Randy) Kaplan; dear brother to Victor (Fran) Kenton and Stephen (Faith) Kenton; cherished grandfather to Jason, Evan, Daniel, Abby, Meredith, Hope and Brett; loving son of the late Rose and Frank Kenton. Contributions may be made to Congregation Har Shalom. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.