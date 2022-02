David M. Richman, of North Bethesda, died on Jan. 24. Beloved husband of Marjorie; devoted father of Michael and Nancy Richman; cherished grandfather of Ethan and Christina Pelliccioni; cherished great-grandfather of Nathaniel John Pelliccioni; and loving brother of Diana Richman. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

