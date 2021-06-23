David P. Braunstein, of Bethesda, passed away on June 14. He was 54. Beloved husband of Felicia Braunstein; devoted father of Skyler Braunstein; loving son of Helen Weinstein and the late Saul Braunstein; loving brother of Neil Braunstein and his wife, Illice; cherished son-in-law of Perry Palan and the late Rubetta Palan; brother-in-law of Stephen Palan and Michael Palaand their wives, Liz and Sara; and fun-loving uncle to Shayna, Chloe, Nina, Owen and Olive. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.